 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

KeeperRL update for 23 February 2022

Alpha 34 hotfix 4 released

Share · View all patches · Build 8261062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash caused by drowning in water while riding a blind steed.
  • Prevented liches from endlessly respawning even after phylactery was used up.
  • Fixed a bug that caused lich to not die when phylactery was destroyed.
  • Removed bogus help pages from tutorial.

Changed files in this update

KeeperRL Content Depot 329971
  • Loading history…
KeeperRL Windows Depot 329972
  • Loading history…
KeeperRL Mac Depot 329973
  • Loading history…
KeeperRL Depot Linux 64-bit Depot 329975
  • Loading history…
KeeperRL Windows 64-bit Depot 329976
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.