- Fixed crash caused by drowning in water while riding a blind steed.
- Prevented liches from endlessly respawning even after phylactery was used up.
- Fixed a bug that caused lich to not die when phylactery was destroyed.
- Removed bogus help pages from tutorial.
KeeperRL update for 23 February 2022
Alpha 34 hotfix 4 released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
