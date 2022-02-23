 Skip to content

Koi Farm update for 23 February 2022

Koi Farm patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8260557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear koi farmers,

The game now has a menu option for toggling MSAA (anti aliasing). This feature was on by default, but it can now be turned off. This makes edges rougher, but the game will run smoother on slower computers.

Changed files in this update

Koi Farm Windows Depot 1518811
  • Loading history…
Koi Farm Linux Depot 1518812
  • Loading history…
