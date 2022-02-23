-
Campaign issues should have been addressed for Windows build.
Added a new compatibility mode for cooperative games. This reduces some of the synchronisation demands between loading screens - hopefully reducing crashes.
HDDs are still not friendly with the game, but should be more compatible.
Updated level geometry
Updated voicelines
Added the Tesla Gun! Melt your enemies in a horrifying arc!
Space Quest: 2099 update for 23 February 2022
Campaign Update for Windows!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update