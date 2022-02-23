 Skip to content

Space Quest: 2099 update for 23 February 2022

Campaign Update for Windows!

Share · View all patches · Build 8260295 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Campaign issues should have been addressed for Windows build.

  • Added a new compatibility mode for cooperative games. This reduces some of the synchronisation demands between loading screens - hopefully reducing crashes.

  • HDDs are still not friendly with the game, but should be more compatible.

  • Updated level geometry

  • Updated voicelines

  • Added the Tesla Gun! Melt your enemies in a horrifying arc!

