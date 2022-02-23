Update notes - Feb 23 2022

The first update is here - it adds some new content, and fixes some issues that some players addressed.
There was one major flaw however... the game seemed too easy... Don't worry, it's a bit harder now ;)
Added:
- Added minimap
- Added police truck
Fixed:
- Fixed steering on most vehicles
- Increased traction on certain vehicles
- Fixed police car spawner distance
- Fixed mouse unlocking on music change ([`] key)
- Increased speeds on higher-tier vehicles
- Increased collision damage on police cars
- Increased health of police cars
- Increased health of civilians
- Increased points for destroying civilians
Changed files in this update