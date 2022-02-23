 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled update for 23 February 2022

Update notes - Feb 23 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8260263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first update is here - it adds some new content, and fixes some issues that some players addressed.

There was one major flaw however... the game seemed too easy... Don't worry, it's a bit harder now ;)

Added:

  • Added minimap
  • Added police truck

Fixed:

  • Fixed steering on most vehicles
  • Increased traction on certain vehicles
  • Fixed police car spawner distance
  • Fixed mouse unlocking on music change ([`] key)
  • Increased speeds on higher-tier vehicles
  • Increased collision damage on police cars
  • Increased health of police cars
  • Increased health of civilians
  • Increased points for destroying civilians

Changed files in this update

The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled Content Depot 1839081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.