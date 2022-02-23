Update!! NEW Items added “ItemShop20220221”

Update!! NEW Version ItemShop20220221
The new version was published, February 2022!
If you have purchased the previous version, you can download the latest version at no extra charge. Don't miss it!
The list of 19 additional items.
Three types of signboards (single-sided hand-held, double-sided hand-held, hanging type)
Text input
Paw Glove
Sneakers (right/left)
Shovel
Pith helmet
Backpack (2 Type)
Alarm Clock
Watch
Necklace Chain
Guitar
Cowboy hat
Cowboy boots (right/left)
Sheriff's Badge
*Other features
4 sample avatars (No.17 to No.20) added.
Enjoy！
Changed files in this update