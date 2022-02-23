 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ItemShop update for 23 February 2022

Update!! NEW Items added “ItemShop20220221”

Share · View all patches · Build 8260135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update!! NEW Version ItemShop20220221

The new version was published, February 2022!

If you have purchased the previous version, you can download the latest version at no extra charge. Don't miss it!

The list of 19 additional items.

Three types of signboards (single-sided hand-held, double-sided hand-held, hanging type)

Text input

Paw Glove

Sneakers (right/left)

Shovel

Pith helmet

Backpack (2 Type)

Alarm Clock

Watch

Necklace Chain

Guitar

Cowboy hat

Cowboy boots (right/left)

Sheriff's Badge

*Other features

4 sample avatars (No.17 to No.20) added.

Enjoy！

Changed files in this update

ItemShop Content Depot 1771821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.