Patch 0.15.2 - New "Right To Trade" System for Easier Save Transfer

- Right To Trade: To enable save file transfer between devices and prevent abuse, a new right to trade mechanism has been introduced. You can export multiple save files but only one can have the right to trade. In headquarter, you can choose to backup your save (right to trade remains) or transfer your save (right to trade goes with the save file). If you import a save that has the right to trade, you will not be subject to any cooldown at all - this should make transferring save across devices much easier. If you import a save that doesn't have the right to trade, you will not be able to trade from that save. However, you can force restoring the right to trade on that save but you will be subject to cooldown (N^N hour, N = number of force restore in the last 30 days). In headquarter, you can check whether your current save has the right to trade
- Expansion 2 Playtest: Replacing São Paulo with Rio de Janeiro
- Expansion 2 Playtest: New Map - Istanbul (Tower Defense Mode)
There are 140 resources, 197 factories, 59 policies, 18 maps and 52 achievements available in this version
