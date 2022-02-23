 Skip to content

Bad Credit update for 23 February 2022

Bad Credit 1.12 Patch

Build 8259884

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bad Credit 'Flower Factory' Mode Update: The alternate storyline of Bad Credit has been picked of errors and polished. A multitude of grammatical and dialogue branching errors have been fixed and more importantly, a 'Flower Factory' mode detrimental dead-end stands no longer. The office and doctor's scenes' graphics and lighting have been improved.

