Heroes' Hangout is Now Open!

Hey there adventurers,
Today is the grand opening of Heroes’ Hangout and you’re invited! This is the perfect place to hang out with your party, meet new players and plan your next grand adventure. Challenge your friends in the arcade game Demeo: The Hauntlet, or find out who the best archer is in the Hunter's Challenge.
Heroes’ Hangout includes:
- Start an adventure with a group of players
- Customize your t-shirt in the changing room
- Play the arcade game Demeo: The Hauntlet
- Read the Demeo Discord #general chat
- Take photos and upload them straight to Discord
- Read books with tips and tricks
- Play the bow and arrow mini-game Hunter’s Challenge
- Voice chat with other players
- Saying hello to Deb, your trusty Dungeon Master
You enter Heroes’ Hangout from the tab in the main menu. See you there!
- The Demeo Team
