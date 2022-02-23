Fixes, Armory Tweaks & Class Poll!

General
- Pickups no longer need a button press
- Overheat now properly applies a burning effect and deals damage
- Improved Handgun Selection UI
- Improved Shop UI
- Removed Explosive run shake
Fixes
- Big - Fixed Play button "Game" issue
- Big - Fixed the main power scaling issue
- Big - Fixed strange weapon damage scaling (? - Let us know how damage feels now..)
- Fixed extra shot firing the entire magazine
- Varied fixes for beam weapons
- Fixed variants reapplying
- Varied other fixes and action fixes
Weapons
- Due to the damage scaling fix, damage might need some further tweak in the later game
- Tweaked and fixed varied attachments
- Increased weapon perk amount cap to 6
- Nailgun damage 1.25 > 1.35
- ZB-26 reduced magazine to 20
- S90 heat reduced 0.8 > 0.7
- Nemesis damage 8x > 9x
- X1200 damage and ammo nerfed, was very overtuned but keeps similar dmg for higher heat
- X1500 damage increased
- X500 recoil increased, movement accuracy is now normal, heat 1 > 1.2x
- CR18 has increased recoil reset after stopping
- P20 dual now has same magsize as P20, recoil increased
- A700 increased heat 15%
- Acid pistol base damage reduced (acid stays the same) recoil increased
- Fixed varied weapons having 'dead' magazine attachments
- Added divine sound & feedback for divine variants
Added missing ammo types:
- Shock GL - Impact
- Thundercat - Ball Seeker
- Recoilless Rifle - Now missile compatible
- Acid Pistol - Eroder
UniversEdit
- Added entries to Armory patchnotes that were forgotten
- Reduced size of Path explaination block
- Updated categories in mod browser
Known issues:
- Action which delete themselves instantly do not execute certain effects?
For our next priorities, first we plan a small spring cleaning in the project, and then we continue with a class overhaul before continuing with the enemy update. In the following document are some proposed changes to classes outlined, and you have the chance to write your own suggestions here!
Your Class Feedback / Class Changes preview:
You have to copy and paste the link manually as Steam blocks it otherwise!
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1O8PAcGejztzkpoXc-nNK_5oW3r6wVNMFuyKBCZLgBeI/edit?usp=sharing
Have fun! - FFG
