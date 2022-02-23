Fixes, Armory Tweaks & Class Poll!

General

Pickups no longer need a button press

Overheat now properly applies a burning effect and deals damage

Improved Handgun Selection UI

Improved Shop UI

Removed Explosive run shake

Fixes

Big - Fixed Play button "Game" issue

Big - Fixed the main power scaling issue

Big - Fixed strange weapon damage scaling (? - Let us know how damage feels now..)

Fixed extra shot firing the entire magazine

Varied fixes for beam weapons

Fixed variants reapplying

Varied other fixes and action fixes

Weapons

Due to the damage scaling fix, damage might need some further tweak in the later game

Tweaked and fixed varied attachments

Increased weapon perk amount cap to 6

Nailgun damage 1.25 > 1.35

ZB-26 reduced magazine to 20

S90 heat reduced 0.8 > 0.7

Nemesis damage 8x > 9x

X1200 damage and ammo nerfed, was very overtuned but keeps similar dmg for higher heat

X1500 damage increased

X500 recoil increased, movement accuracy is now normal, heat 1 > 1.2x

CR18 has increased recoil reset after stopping

P20 dual now has same magsize as P20, recoil increased

A700 increased heat 15%

Acid pistol base damage reduced (acid stays the same) recoil increased

Fixed varied weapons having 'dead' magazine attachments

Added divine sound & feedback for divine variants

Added missing ammo types:

Shock GL - Impact

Thundercat - Ball Seeker

Recoilless Rifle - Now missile compatible

Acid Pistol - Eroder

UniversEdit

Added entries to Armory patchnotes that were forgotten

Reduced size of Path explaination block

Updated categories in mod browser

Known issues:

Action which delete themselves instantly do not execute certain effects?



For our next priorities, first we plan a small spring cleaning in the project, and then we continue with a class overhaul before continuing with the enemy update. In the following document are some proposed changes to classes outlined, and you have the chance to write your own suggestions here!

Your Class Feedback / Class Changes preview:

You have to copy and paste the link manually as Steam blocks it otherwise!

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1O8PAcGejztzkpoXc-nNK_5oW3r6wVNMFuyKBCZLgBeI/edit?usp=sharing

Have fun! - FFG