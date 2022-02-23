0.8.8 hotfix

Thank you all for playing Wee Tanks! and finding some important bugs! I made fixed some important bugs that you guys were reporting, if you have any more bugs, don't hesitate and contact me :)
Now for the 0.8.8 changelog:
- Survival menu in the main menu now works
- Clapperboard now disappears when done with animation
- Bullets now POP when shot into wall
- Allied tanks are recognized as allies, and not enemies, so the game progresses when enemies are dead
- King tank old song is back
- King tank, tanks die again
- Fixed some small menu texts and bugs
- The survival castle map is removed, for now, needs too much work
- Can enter cheat codes again in the unlockables menu
- In the map editor, USE KEY text is replaced with the actual use key binding
- Airdropped tanks die when stopping with testing in the map editor
- Peach tanks could very rarely shoot a rocket, this has now been fixed
