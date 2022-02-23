 Skip to content

Wee Tanks! update for 23 February 2022

0.8.8 hotfix

Build 8259365 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for playing Wee Tanks! and finding some important bugs! I made fixed some important bugs that you guys were reporting, if you have any more bugs, don't hesitate and contact me :)

Now for the 0.8.8 changelog:

  • Survival menu in the main menu now works
  • Clapperboard now disappears when done with animation
  • Bullets now POP when shot into wall
  • Allied tanks are recognized as allies, and not enemies, so the game progresses when enemies are dead
  • King tank old song is back
  • King tank, tanks die again
  • Fixed some small menu texts and bugs
  • The survival castle map is removed, for now, needs too much work
  • Can enter cheat codes again in the unlockables menu
  • In the map editor, USE KEY text is replaced with the actual use key binding
  • Airdropped tanks die when stopping with testing in the map editor
  • Peach tanks could very rarely shoot a rocket, this has now been fixed

