-Decreased stamina cost of dodging by 20%
-Decreased cooldown between dodges by 25%
-Decreased cooldown between a jump landing-roll and a dodge by 50%
-Increased animation speed of the Blinkblade's Launch animation, making the special attack more fluid
-Severely decreased the amount of time between launching the Blinkblade's teleportation marker and being able to teleport. You can now teleport as soon as the launch animation is over.
The Dark Dwellers update for 23 February 2022
Release v1.07
