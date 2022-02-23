London Update Released

Hello controllers!
The London Update includes a new map, new airlines, new achievements, Flights screen and Flight-Strips screen.
If you feel there's something missing or annoying, feel free to reply or start a discussion. I'd love to hear all your feedback.
Thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
1.04 Changelog
New Map: London
- Added London Heathrow Airport (EGLL).
- Added London Gatwick Airport (EGKK).
- Added 48 airlines.
Other
- Change the new-game screen.
- Added auto-save interval option.
- Added Flight Strips screen.
- Added Flights screen.
- Now the flight time is based on the distance.
- Added 2 achievements.
- Fixed - Some airline ICAO is incorrect.
Changed files in this update