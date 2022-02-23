 Skip to content

Air Traffic update for 23 February 2022

London Update Released

Build 8259227

Hello controllers!

The London Update includes a new map, new airlines, new achievements, Flights screen and Flight-Strips screen.



If you feel there's something missing or annoying, feel free to reply or start a discussion. I'd love to hear all your feedback.

Thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

1.04 Changelog

New Map: London
  • Added London Heathrow Airport (EGLL).
  • Added London Gatwick Airport (EGKK).
  • Added 48 airlines.
Other
  • Change the new-game screen.
  • Added auto-save interval option.
  • Added Flight Strips screen.

  • Added Flights screen.

  • Now the flight time is based on the distance.
  • Added 2 achievements.
  • Fixed - Some airline ICAO is incorrect.

Changed files in this update

