Whispering Abyss - Patch 85

Dungeons

OW: Tree Cave

OW: Obscure Temple

Demon King Fantasies 11 – Battle of Destiny

Play Hero – Mirabelle Quest

Class Balance

Class Balance - Rockstar

Holy Chest

Holy Chest Update

Events

Robot Rebellion

Others

Update Hero Score Reward

More Eidolons can get their skill upgraded

New Ranking - Dungeon Master Board

Envoy! Have you heard the whispers wafting your way?

Don't be fooled by their sweet promises!

Fantastic updates of the otherworldly kind await you!

OW: Tree Cave

Surely you still have memories in your mind about what the Winged Duke has done in the cave, he has spread all his toxicity. He led an army of demons across the threshold of time to these ancient ruins.

Defeating him will be redemption! Ready for it?

Requirements

✔ Your character must be Slvl15 or higher.

✔ Go to Secret Forest Lake on coordinates X737 Y783

And being an Otherworld, it comes with new drops from the bosses for your delight:

Trophy Slvl25 Diavolo’s Consciousness Crystal

SLV20 Unidentified Trophy Fusion Formula

Trophy Slvl25 Euronyme’s Promise

Trophy Slvl25 Awaydas’s Demon Code

OW: Obscure Temple

A strong evil envelops the entire temple, and you feel it take your breath away. The demons are preparing to corrupt the sealed holy sword.

You will witness a fierce battle

Requirements

✔ Your character must be Slvl15 or higher.

✔ Go to Hidden Valley on coordinates X265 Y763

And as you would expect, here you will also find new drops from the bosses:

Kilauea’s Molten Core

The Reversed Scale of Thornton

Awaydas’s Evil Remains

SLV20 Unidentified Trophy Fusion Formula

Demon King Fantasies 11 – Battle of Destiny

It is said that when he was young, he often wandered among the stars, causing a lot of trouble, but something happened, which made him change.

He realised his true mission and ended up becoming the chief to keep order in the world.

But now he seems to have forgotten that he must face his fate here.

Is destiny already written? Is it possible to change the future?

Are you curious to know what really happened? Explore the past and witness the awakening of the Astral Dragon

The quest is available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Requirements

✔ Your character must be level 95 or higher

✔ Go to Ventos Prairie on X383 Y812

✔ Accept the 'Quest Lv.95 Battle of Destiny'

Rewards

Once you finish the quest, you will receive the item Astral Dragon’s Scales which can be fused with the item Astral Dragon’s Dust Meteor (Erosion) which can be obtained by buying it from the NPC Arieh.

After fusing them you will obtain the item Astral Dragon’s Dust Meteor from which you will have the possibility to obtain the following items:

✔ Astral Dragon (Non-Tradable) mount

✔ Rare Astral Dragon Pet

✔ Astral Dragon Transformation

✔ Newborn Astral Dragon Crystal Fragment

✔ Dazzling Mount Stat Shuffle Stone NT and more!

Once you get 40x Newborn Astral Dragon Crystal Fragment you can exchange them for the Astral Dragon (Non-tradable) mount with the NPC Milune.

At the same NPC, you can also get his golden version if you trade 3x of the orange quality mounts

Play Hero – Mirabelle Quest

A big mansion guarded by a Small Sprite who has several games for you!

Ready to complete the 4 stages that the Sprite has prepared for you?

Requirements

✔ Go to Crescent Hill to the Fame Bulletin Board

✔ You should be at least level 25 and have a group of 5 players

✔ Accept the Quest “Play Hero”

The quest is available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Rewards

After completing the quest successfully, you will receive the reward “Fairytale Fairy Gift Fox” and have a chance to receive a cool Hat or Body Costume, apart from Loyalty Points and much more!

Rockstar

All skill damage coefficients have been improved

Skills

Doom Fulgur

New:

Adds "Lightning Trill" status, increase Lightning skill DMG by 10% for 8 secs.

When Main Weapon is Guitar, " Lightning Trill " will spread to nearby party members.

Daemon Remix

New:

Decreases the skill cooldown time

Now the note is Dazzling Purple Demonic Note

Decreases Target’s Dark Skill Resistance by 10% for 8 secs.

Celestial Glow

New:

Dark DMG +15%

DMG, HP, DEF and Healing +5%. Stacks up to 2 times

Twinkling Star

New:

When Main Weapon is Guitar, an additional combo is sure to be triggered.

Target’s CRIT DMG taken +20%. Stacks up to 3 times and lasts for 6 secs.

The next ‘Thunder God's Punishment’ DMG +20%

Ignis Flash

New:

Cooldown time skill decreased

DMG dealt +10%. Stacks up to 2 times.

Rock Beat

New:

Max CRIT DMG +10%

Surrounding party members receive Max CRIT DMG +10%

Universal Chord

New:

When your Main Weapon is Guitar, your Physical Damage is increased by 10%. Lasts 5 secs

(Blue→Blue→BlueCast "Thunder God's Punishment"

(Purple→Purple→PurpleCast "Satanic Sweep"

(Gold→Gold→GoldCast "Wild Sonic Boom"

Thunder God’s Punishment

When the Main Weapon is Guitar, the target will be stunned for 3 secs.

Satanic Sweep

Surrounding party members' DMG to all elements +9% and surrounding enemies' Toughness -4%. Lasts 10 secs.

Your next attack triggers Daemon Remix DMG +90%.

Your next Pulsating Strings DMG +90%.

Left Mastery

Pulsating Strings

New:

Cooldown time skill decreased

Target's DMG taken +10%. Stacks up to 2 times. Lasts 4 secs.

Now the note is Dazzling Purple Demonic Note

Revelation Hymn

New:

Level 1

"Daemon Remix" Improvements: Target Dark Resistance -15%. Sends out a shockwave

"Doom Lightning" Improvements: Lightning Skill DMG +15%. Obtain a shield that blocks 15% of DMG for 3 times and lasts for 8 secs.

"Satanic Sweep" Improvements: When successfully blocking the lethal damage, the HP of recovery is increased to 40% and surrounding party members' DMG +11%, DMG of surrounding enemies -6%.

Level 30

"Daemon Remix" Improvements: Target Dark Resistance -20%. Sends out a shockwave

"Doom Lightning" Improvements: Lightning Skill DMG +20%. Obtain a shield that blocks 20% of DMG for 3 times and lasts for 8 secs.

"Satanic Sweep" Improvements: When successfully blocking the lethal damage, the HP of recovery is increased to 60% and surrounding party members' DMG +13%, DMG of surrounding enemies -8%.

Level 60

"Daemon Remix" Improvements: Target Dark Resistance -25%. Sends out a shockwave

"Doom Lightning" Improvements: Lightning Skill DMG +25%. Obtain a shield that blocks 25% of DMG for 3 times and lasts for 8 secs.

"Satanic Sweep" Improvements: When successfully blocking the lethal damage, the HP of recovery is increased to 80% and surrounding party members' DMG +15%, DMG of surrounding enemies -10%.

"Pulsating Strings" Improvements: 50% chance to reset Doom Fulgur, Daemon Remix, Celestial Glow, Rock Beat, Pulsating Strings Cooldown Time

Apocalypse Final Chapter

New:

Level 1

Lightning and Dark DMG +5%

Level 30

Lightning and Dark DMG +10%

Level 60

Lightning and Dark DMG +15%

Increases All stats by 8% after using Universal Chord [ID 52918]. Guitar skill damage by 15% for 12 secs.

Right Mastery

Soul-crushing Melody

New:

Target's Holy Light Resistance -15%, Movement Speed -20%. Lasts 4 secs.

Now the note is Bright Golden Demonic Note

Master of Fate

New:

Level 1

Increases Skill Ignis Flash" Effect: Damage dealt +12%. Stacks up to 2 times.

Level 30

Increases Skill Ignis Flash" Effect: Damage dealt +14%. Stacks up to 2 times.

Level 60

Increases Skill Ignis Flash" Effect: Damage dealt +16%. Stacks up to 2 times.

"Soul-crushing Melody" Improvements: 50% chance to reset Stardust Waltz, Ignis Flash, Cooldown of Soul-Crushing Melody

Lucky Star's Godly Blessing

New:

Level 1

Holy Light DMG dealt +5%

Level 30

Holy Light DMG dealt +10%

Level 60

Holy Light DMG dealt +15%

Using Universal Chord increases your Guitar skill damage by 12%. PEN +10%for 8 secs

Envoy Path

Primary Weapon: Guitar

New:

PEN +5%

Twilight Trill

New:

Your attacks have a 20% chance to trigger DMG +30% the next time you cast Daemon Remix.

Your attacks have a 20% chance to trigger DMG +30% the next time you cast Pulsating Strings.

Increases Dark DMG by 10%

Jazz Blues

New:

When using Celestial Glow, the Dark skill damage increases by 20%

Healing, DMG, Max HP and Defense +8%. Stacks up to 2 times

Pitch Metronome

New:

Detail-DMG +15%

Glittering Harmonics

New:

Every attack has a 30% of probability to increase party members CRIT chance +5%, max CRIT DMG +5% for 7 secs. Stacks up to 2 times

Soul Chord

New:

Inflicts "Enchanted Music" effect, increasing Guitar skill damage by 20% and PEN by 5%. Stacks up to 2 times and lasts for 10 secs.

Heavy Metal Screaming Growl

New:

When attacking, you have 10% chance to increase the target's damage taken +30%. Lasts for 5 secs. The same target will only be given once every 30 secs.

Awaken your power!

The Holy Chest has received an upgrade! If you have an awakened level (Slvl1 or higher), you will be able to harness its power to the fullest!

How does Awakening Holy Chest work?

You need to consume a gold quality weapon with a fortification level +11 or above.

The success rate of Holy Chest awakening will be affected by the Weapon level, Weapon Fortification level, and Support Item.

When the Holy Chest is upgraded, the Secret Stone and Enchantment Card inlaid on the Weapon will be lost.

The bonus gained in the Awakening Holy Chest does not stack.

And great power comes with a great upgrade!

Weapons and activated skills placed in the Holy Chest are now shared among all characters on the account.

Please note that

*The character's level must be higher than the Weapon's level to use it in Holy Chest.

*If the level of the weapon in the Holy Chest is higher than the character's level, the character will not be able to obtain the Holy Chest ability provided by the weapon.

*After the update, all weapons that have been placed in the Holy Chest will be moved to a "Temporary Warehouse", which can be found by opening the "Warehouse" interface through the Warehouse NPCs.

A robot rebellion has been approaching the Starstruck plateau. And the Security Advisor, Brinz is looking for outsiders to help him complete a job.

What's the job about?

It's simple, you just have to expel the robots and suppress the rebellion.

Once you accept the mission, you will disguise yourself as a dwarf soldier to defeat the robot rebels.

You will encounter 5 strongholds, each awarding points. The more points you score, the more rewards you get.

If you occupy a stronghold, you will earn many points. Keep it up and the points will increase periodically.

If you are interested in the job, follow the steps below:

✔ Go to Navea X414 Y396 and talk to Brinz.

✔ Enter the portal that appears 5 minutes before the event starts!

✔ The event is starting at 5 PM server time

*Please note that is event is only available for a limited time.

Rewards

Based on the number of points you score, you could receive Rebellion Storm Bronze Award Box (Non-tradable), Rebellion Storm Silver Award Box (Non-tradable) or Rebellion Storm Gold Award Box (Non-tradable) from which you have a chance to obtain Eidolons Fragments, Gaia Chronicle Pets, Valor Coins, War Coins and more!

✔ Update Hero Score Ranking 1st place reward: In addition to the usual prizes, you could get the Kaiser Zeta’s Soul

Transform into the Indestructible Steel Wings, Kaiser Zeta and defeat your enemies!

*Keep in mind that the transformation only lasts 3 minutes and has a cooldown of 24 hours in-game.

Kaiser Zeta Transformation Skills

Plasma Cannon:

Lightning DMG +200%

Field of Resonance:

Party member’s DMG taken -90%

ACC +50%

Dealt DMG +50%

Electric Railgun:

CRIT Rate +50%

✔ New Ranking: Dungeon Master Board:

This ranking is only available for the following instances: Nightmare - Frost Prison (Party) and Nightmare - Frost Prison (Solo)

The timer will start running when players start the challenge in the dungeons mentioned before, and the time recorded after defeating the three Bosses will be recorded on the Dungeon Master Board.

The Dungeon Master Board will order the time of players who have finished the instance from fastest to slowest and will be updated every 60 minutes.

✔ The chance of obtaining mounts, pets and transformation items from the Demon King Fantasies dungeons has been increased and the item for exchanging mounts has been added to additionally guaranteed.

✔ Now you can upgrade the skills of the following Eidolons: Cerberus, Idun, Nidhogg, Santa Tyr, Santa Ayako and the Little Red Riding Hood.

Bug Fixes:

✔ The issue with the Storm and Flame Integration Manual has been fixed.

✔ The issue with the Unique Santa Lumikki pet has been fixed.

✔ Soma localization issues have been fixed.

Enjoy the new content!

*Your Aura Kingdom Team (≧▽≦) **