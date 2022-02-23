Update #01

Hello everyone!
Here is the first update of Lost Alone Ep.2 - Daddy.
Your Gameplay of these hours, are already fundamental results to correct small bugs.
Have fun,
Daniele
- Prevented the possibility to jump on the bed.
- Fixed a bug that blocked the passage after taking the Liver.
- Fixed a bug that caused the final letter to disappear after "You're Free".
- Fixed a bug in the wall in the final "You're Free" room.
- Fixed a translation problem in a painting.
- The Cellar sign has been translated.
Changed files in this update