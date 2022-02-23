 Skip to content

Lost Alone Ep.2 - Paparino update for 23 February 2022

Update #01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Here is the first update of Lost Alone Ep.2 - Daddy.

Your Gameplay of these hours, are already fundamental results to correct small bugs.

Have fun,

Daniele

  • Prevented the possibility to jump on the bed.

  • Fixed a bug that blocked the passage after taking the Liver.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the final letter to disappear after "You're Free".
  • Fixed a bug in the wall in the final "You're Free" room.
  • Fixed a translation problem in a painting.
  • The Cellar sign has been translated.

