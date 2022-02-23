 Skip to content

燃爆英雄(Bomb Hero) update for 23 February 2022

Game experience update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Update novice guide
  2. Add maps, rules, hero Skills Video Guide
  3. Adjust the opening level of single player mode
  4. Fix the small chance game crash problem
  5. Game room error probability
  6. Increase the release skill action of heroes in the game
  7. Increase the hit action of heroes in the game
  8. Solve the bug that some sound effects are not shielded when shielding sound effects

Changed files in this update

燃爆英雄(Bomb Hero) Content Depot 1835931
  • Loading history…
