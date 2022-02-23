 Skip to content

冥婚交友中心《厲鬼的戀愛指南》 update for 23 February 2022

Game improvement & New item Patch 1.1.0.0

Fixed crash and resolution problem.

Fixed & Optimization

  1. Fixed some black screen problem caused by config save data file.
  2. Fixed crash that caused by main story.
  3. Fixed some scenario display problem.
  4. Adjust the voice setting for players that can't hear the voice.
  5. Adjust and add new resolution options.

Update

  1. Change mini-game reward type. Player will not get punishment when lose or exit the game now.
  2. Add [Amulet] item. It can skip mini-game automatically and get perfect reward.
  3. Add passive skill: Your max stamina will increase with main story. (It also affects the player who already played.)
  4. Lower the Burn mini-game difficulty, and increase the HP you can take more damage now.

