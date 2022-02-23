Game improvement & New item Patch 1.1.0.0
Fixed crash and resolution problem.
Fixed & Optimization
- Fixed some black screen problem caused by config save data file.
- Fixed crash that caused by main story.
- Fixed some scenario display problem.
- Adjust the voice setting for players that can't hear the voice.
- Adjust and add new resolution options.
Update
- Change mini-game reward type. Player will not get punishment when lose or exit the game now.
- Add [Amulet] item. It can skip mini-game automatically and get perfect reward.
- Add passive skill: Your max stamina will increase with main story. (It also affects the player who already played.)
- Lower the Burn mini-game difficulty, and increase the HP you can take more damage now.
Changed files in this update