New Update (2022.1.6a)

✨ New Features
- Add new linked panel type (will render the data of another panel but using its own transform).
- Allow to export sets to CSV (with advanced export settings).
- Allow to import sets from CSV (with advanced import settings and column mapping).
🔨 Changes
- Change some property names in the serialization of the project.
- Hide editable and visible properties for panels without type (none).
🔧 Improvements
- Log when a unrecognized property ID is found when deserializing a project.
- Change some log messages to warnings to improve readability of the logs.
- Update to Unity 2021.2.12f1.
🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix app close prompt not working after reloading the project when the prompt is already shown.
- Fix some dropdowns not rendering behind a fade blocker when a prompt is shown.
- Fix internal history undo error when removing a item after removing its details in some cases.
- Fix internal unhandled error handling that prevent reporting it to analytics or causing stack overflows.
