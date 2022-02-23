 Skip to content

Tabletop Creator update for 23 February 2022

New Update (2022.1.6a)

✨ New Features
  • Add new linked panel type (will render the data of another panel but using its own transform).
  • Allow to export sets to CSV (with advanced export settings).
  • Allow to import sets from CSV (with advanced import settings and column mapping).
🔨 Changes
  • Change some property names in the serialization of the project.
  • Hide editable and visible properties for panels without type (none).
🔧 Improvements
  • Log when a unrecognized property ID is found when deserializing a project.
  • Change some log messages to warnings to improve readability of the logs.
  • Update to Unity 2021.2.12f1.
🐛 Bugfixes
  • Fix app close prompt not working after reloading the project when the prompt is already shown.
  • Fix some dropdowns not rendering behind a fade blocker when a prompt is shown.
  • Fix internal history undo error when removing a item after removing its details in some cases.
  • Fix internal unhandled error handling that prevent reporting it to analytics or causing stack overflows.

