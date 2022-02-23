UPDATE (NEW BOSS, VENOSIS, START OF STORY IMPLEMENTATION AND MORE...)

CHANGES
- Added new boss "Venosis". This 8 legged giant will be a challenge.. dodge her venom and fight off her
babies as you take her down.
-
Changed model of baby drake eggs.
-
Added pulse animation to baby drake eggs.
-
Added burst animation when baby drake breaks out of eggs.
-
Changed spider models to a more fitting model and animation set.
-
Added an auto save to the story island.. this will trigger every 3 mins.
-
Added first implementation to the story on story island... (in the centre of the island will be an alien
monument... in this monument there will be 4 statues of each boss on the island, Kill each boss to light
there part of the monument to progress. This sounds easy but its not.. good luck.
Changed files in this update