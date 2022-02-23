 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Glade update for 23 February 2022

UPDATE (NEW BOSS, VENOSIS, START OF STORY IMPLEMENTATION AND MORE...)

Share · View all patches · Build 8258397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • Added new boss "Venosis". This 8 legged giant will be a challenge.. dodge her venom and fight off her

babies as you take her down.

  • Changed model of baby drake eggs.

  • Added pulse animation to baby drake eggs.

  • Added burst animation when baby drake breaks out of eggs.

  • Changed spider models to a more fitting model and animation set.

  • Added an auto save to the story island.. this will trigger every 3 mins.

  • Added first implementation to the story on story island... (in the centre of the island will be an alien

    monument... in this monument there will be 4 statues of each boss on the island, Kill each boss to light

    there part of the monument to progress. This sounds easy but its not.. good luck.

Changed files in this update

The Glade Content Depot 1803061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.