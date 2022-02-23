Nightly Update #11 - Feb 22, 2022

Good evening explorers!
This update is pretty important, as it paves the way for many other crafted elements!
The changes can be viewed on our website [here](electron.triangle4.com)
Happy exploring!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Good evening explorers!
This update is pretty important, as it paves the way for many other crafted elements!
The changes can be viewed on our website [here](electron.triangle4.com)
Happy exploring!
Changed files in this update