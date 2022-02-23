 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Electron update for 23 February 2022

Nightly Update #11 - Feb 22, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8258337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening explorers!

This update is pretty important, as it paves the way for many other crafted elements!

The changes can be viewed on our website [here](electron.triangle4.com)

Happy exploring!

Changed files in this update

Mycro Content Depot 1648461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.