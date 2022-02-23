 Skip to content

神徒 update for 23 February 2022

1.1.5 天赋机制上线

Share · View all patches · Build 8258300

Patchnotes via Steam Community

为增加更多的搭配与自由度，加强玩家在全期游戏中个性化选择的玩法，特此新增天赋激活机制

天赋获得：天赋不需要额外的获取方式，每个玩家进入游戏后就拥有可以解锁所有天赋的机会！
解锁方式：现阶段天赋分为物理，神经，上皮，结缔，通用五大天赋，其中四大属性天赋分别需要一定的属性点才可以解锁，通用天赋只要满足等级，所有天赋解锁都需要消耗黄金与经验，解锁后的天赋可以随时激活使用！
天赋的使用：打开天赋面板后，解锁喜欢的天赋，满足条件即可激活，注意，战斗中无法激活新天赋，同时，元灵只可激活一种天赋，什么时候用什么天赋，什么 元灵搭配什么天赋，那酱油你来决定！

Changed files in this update

神徒 Content Depot 1820321
  • Loading history…
