Six Extra Garmoth & Vell Spawns for the 6th Anniversary

Event Period
- February 23, 2022 (Wed) after maintenance - March 9, 2022 (Wed) before maintenance
Event Details
① In celebration of the upcoming 6th anniversary, Garmoth & Vell will have SIX extra spawns during the event!
- The World Bosses do not spawn on the Season Arsha, Arsha, and Olvia servers.
② Defeat Garmoth & Vell during the event for doubled drop rates of the items below!
- If you defeat Vell during the event, you can obtain the [Event] Vell Reward Bundle (Advanced) or [Event] Vell Reward Bundle (Intermediate) depending on your battle contribution.
Bonus Event. Extra Caphras Stones from Garmoth
Event Period
- February 23, 2022 (Wed) after maintenance - March 9, 2022 (Wed) before maintenance
Event Details
- Defeat the Crimson Dragon Garmoth during the event to be able to obtain Caphras Stone x50 as loot.
