Game patch 1.3.31

Hey folks!
This update fixes a bunch of problems in the map editor.
Version 1.3.31:
- fixed being unable to climb over certain windowed walls (after breaking them) on 'Luxus' Incorporated Complex
- (MAP EDITOR) disabled ability to place cutscene_activator class objects (it's exclusive to the base campaign due to very specific functionality)
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash that occured when using the "enable extraction" cutscene action without providing a valid extraction object ID
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed several issues with omni_light_caster in the level editor
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed the cutscene/scene edit panel showing up at times when it shouldn't when switching to other edit modes
- (MAP EDITOR) added new NPC state - goon_dummy_always_always - NPCs will never leave this state, even after a cutscene finishes playing (NPCs in the goon_dummy_always state would leave the cutscene state after it finished playing)
- (MODDING) the 'mapEditor' class is now accessible in mod environmentsw
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update