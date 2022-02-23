iVUE Update v3.10

iVIBRATE Ultimate Edition v3.10 is live now!
Features & improvements include:
- Steering Wheel DLC Update - Logitech SDK has been correctly moved to the Steering Wheel DLC. This should stop some problems people were having with the Logitech SDK being built into iVIBRATE (such as crashes and iVIBRATE not working correctly).
- Updated Steam Integration - Steam integration has been updated. Stats and achievements are handled in a different and more efficient way. Stats should now load and update correctly.
- Override Seconds toggle - "Override Seconds" toggle has been added to both custom patterns, allowing you to turn of the built in safety of the 5 seconds max.
- Takeover Studios links - Links to everything Takeover Studios has been updated and fixed.
Cheers.
Kink Master Studios/Takeover Studios.
Changed files in this update