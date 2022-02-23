Patch 0.9.0

Information About FULL RELEASE
I am very excited to announce that the game is basically completed now. The final chapter and all story endings are already done. Although they still need to be tested and improved before pushing to players.
In short, the next major update (Version 1.0.0) will be the full release of this game!
Update Notes for Version 0.9.0
NPC
- New: A new enemy for a side story has been added to the game in Chapter 2.
- Improved: An enemy's model has been replaced completely.
- Improved: NPC movements are more accurate now.
- Fixed: NPC move direction flickering.
- Fixed: The boss in the graveyard can not be weaken properly.
- Fixed: A NPC may open doors unexpectedly.
- Fixed: NPC move speed modifiers not working as expected.
- Fixed: A special magic charm didn't hurt certain enemy children as expected.
- Fixed: NPC footsteps not working as expected.
- Fixed: Dead lock may occur in behavior tree system.
Animations
- New: Cooperative animations have been introduced to the game.
- Improved: NPC look at target Inverse Kinematics are more accurate now.
- Fixed: Character physical cloth may disappear or fallback to force skinned unexpectedly.
Audio
- Improved: Voice acting of some NPCs have been improved.
- Fixed: Audio listener not set correctly after quick loading. (It may appear like 3d audios can not be heard or heard at wrong position.)
- Fixed: NPC random combat lines may play repeatedly without variation.
- Fixed: Player breath audio not stopped properly when next new level started with a cutscene.
- Fixed: Audio trigger rates may be messed up.
Combat System
- Improved: Melee weapons collision detection is more accurate now.
Player
- Changed: Player can not jump from now on, as it's no longer needed.
- Changed: Allow player to dodge toward more directions.
UI
- Improved: Item craft result will display with a dialog now.
- Improved: Mission status updates will be more noticeable and stay longer now.
- Improved: Items in inventory and journal UI can be sorted by pronunciation for Chinese localization (both Simplified and Traditional).
- Improved: Item inspector improved with better position and description adjustments.
- Improved: Map UI will inform you if there is no map for current area.
- Fixed: Some text control symbols may appear unexpectedly.
- Fixed: Fixed map marker not removed from map when hidden.
General
- New: More story details added to the game. Now you will know where you are heading to when you finished main requests in Chapter 2.
- New: New cutscenes.
- New: Environment art overhaul.
- Improved: Skippable cutscenes skip method is improved. It will abort the cutscene directly rather than speed up.
- Improved: Global Illumination: Indirect bounced light diffuse is increased, so that many totally dark areas can be seen with little light and HDR eye adjustments now. This is noticeable in the Prologue and Chapter 2.
- Improved: Models updates.
- Improved: Textures updates.
- Improved: Cutscenes updates.
- Improved: Improved items look blurry while examined if they have glass material assigned.
- Improved: Improved items distance to camera and depth of filed effects while examined.
- Improved: Parent missions will be activated automatically when a submission is activated.
- Improved: Droppable items rigid and static physics status can be changed at runtime now.
- Improved: Mesh default materials can be cached now.
- Improved: Fog density can be changed and interpolated at runtime now.
- Fixed: Some doors open direction may be wrong.
- Fixed: Festival event layers not hidden correctly as expected.
- Fixed: Some scaled props may disappear after the first time loading a game. (Although they would come back if players do quick loading again.)
- Fixed: Particles may be invisible after quick loading of game saves.
- Fixed: Logic random gate not working as expected.
- Fixed: Player could potentially get through the guard bar and get stuck in the tunnel unexpectedly.
- Fixed: Player Sensor Volume may result in some triggers behave weird.
- Fixed: Camera twisted in a cutscene in Chapter 2.
- Fixed: Entity floating rotation bugs.
- Fixed: Current level environment presets can be serialized correctly now
Changed files in this update