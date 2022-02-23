 Skip to content

ELYON update for 23 February 2022

Patch Notes - February 23, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Event

[Settlement Coins]

Event has ended.

 

[Valentine’s Day]

Event has ended.

 

Content

* Added rewards to 1 vs 1 Arena.  

      * Gold and Victorious Medals of Honor provided upon victory are not obtained.
  • Rewards are as follows:

[table] [tr] [th]

Honor Points

(Victory)

[/th] [th]

Honor Points

(Defeat)

[/th] [th]

Medal of Honor

(Victory)

[/th] [th]

Medal of Honor

(Defeat)

[/th] [th]

Medal of Honor

(Draw)

[/th] [th]

Trophy of Honor (Once Daily)

[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]

5

[/td] [td]

0

[/td] [td]

9

[/td] [td]

3

[/td] [td]

3

[/td] [td]

1

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

 

Fixed Issues

* Fixed a bug where the "Skip" text was not being displayed in certain windows.

  • The Boutique NPC was unintentionally spawned in Footholds and has now been removed. 

        * Jade style weapons still present in the inventory have been collected and refunded with corresponding Gold.
    • Jade style weapons already applied to equipment will remain unchanged.

  • Fixed an issue where Clan Missions based on Hall of Honor conditions would not progress.

  • Fixed the tooltip of certain Enhancement Rate Aid items that displayed a different increase value than the actual one.

