Patch Notes - February 23, 2022

Event
[Settlement Coins]
Event has ended.
[Valentine’s Day]
Event has ended.
Content
* Added rewards to 1 vs 1 Arena.
* Gold and Victorious Medals of Honor provided upon victory are not obtained.
- Rewards are as follows:
[table] [tr] [th]
Honor Points
(Victory)
[/th] [th]
Honor Points
(Defeat)
[/th] [th]
Medal of Honor
(Victory)
[/th] [th]
Medal of Honor
(Defeat)
[/th] [th]
Medal of Honor
(Draw)
[/th] [th]
Trophy of Honor (Once Daily)
[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]
5
[/td] [td]
0
[/td] [td]
9
[/td] [td]
3
[/td] [td]
3
[/td] [td]
1
[/td] [/tr] [/table]
Fixed Issues
* Fixed a bug where the "Skip" text was not being displayed in certain windows.
-
The Boutique NPC was unintentionally spawned in Footholds and has now been removed.
* Jade style weapons still present in the inventory have been collected and refunded with corresponding Gold.
- Jade style weapons already applied to equipment will remain unchanged.
-
Fixed an issue where Clan Missions based on Hall of Honor conditions would not progress.
-
Fixed the tooltip of certain Enhancement Rate Aid items that displayed a different increase value than the actual one.
