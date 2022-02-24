Alpha Hotfix #044

Ver. 1.2.4.0
Please report crashes and bugs to the email address below. We will respond as quickly as possible.
support@jacktostudios.com
[Game Balancing]
- Decreased the health of the bush.
- Increased the drop rate of the branch from trees.
- Increased the movement speed of the fishing bar.
- Increased the speed of the railgun bullet.
- Changed some rewards for Survival Notes.
[Game Systems]
- Changed the reforge value of the coil to be the same as the actual applied value.
- Changed the default key for dividing and dropping items in the inventory. (Settings - Controls - Interface)
- Fixed some sounds.
[Optimization]
The following optimizations have been progressed
- Melee Traps optimization
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed respawn at the starting point if the building(bed, sleeping bag) that saves the respawn location is destroyed.
- Fixed the client started from the starting point instead of the saved location.
- Fixed the saved character's data was initialized.
- Fixed the trap controller's settings were not applied properly to the connected traps.
- Fixed some resolutions that did not match in the game creation screen.
- Fixed loading into PVE when changing the difficulty of a PVP game.
- Fixed failure and research required messages were not displayed when reforging.
- Fixed rifles could not be reloaded when the interaction HUD UI was displayed.
- Fixed the dedicated and official servers are PVP but are displayed as PVE in the server list.
- Fixed character data could not be loaded properly when a saved game was loaded during a single player.
- Fixed zombies did not respawn normally.
- Fixed seemed to remain in a working state some traps in the client environment.
Changed files in this update