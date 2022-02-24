 Skip to content

Night of the Dead update for 24 February 2022

Alpha Hotfix #044

Alpha Hotfix #044

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ver. 1.2.4.0

Please report crashes and bugs to the email address below. We will respond as quickly as possible.

support@jacktostudios.com

[Game Balancing]
  • Decreased the health of the bush.
  • Increased the drop rate of the branch from trees.
  • Increased the movement speed of the fishing bar.
  • Increased the speed of the railgun bullet.
  • Changed some rewards for Survival Notes.
[Game Systems]
  • Changed the reforge value of the coil to be the same as the actual applied value.
  • Changed the default key for dividing and dropping items in the inventory. (Settings - Controls - Interface)
  • Fixed some sounds.
[Optimization]

The following optimizations have been progressed

  • Melee Traps optimization
[Bug Fixed]
  • Fixed respawn at the starting point if the building(bed, sleeping bag) that saves the respawn location is destroyed.
  • Fixed the client started from the starting point instead of the saved location.
  • Fixed the saved character's data was initialized.
  • Fixed the trap controller's settings were not applied properly to the connected traps.
  • Fixed some resolutions that did not match in the game creation screen.
  • Fixed loading into PVE when changing the difficulty of a PVP game.
  • Fixed failure and research required messages were not displayed when reforging.
  • Fixed rifles could not be reloaded when the interaction HUD UI was displayed.
  • Fixed the dedicated and official servers are PVP but are displayed as PVE in the server list.
  • Fixed character data could not be loaded properly when a saved game was loaded during a single player.
  • Fixed zombies did not respawn normally.
  • Fixed seemed to remain in a working state some traps in the client environment.

