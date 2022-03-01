Includes 10 more exaggerated and hilarious crowded scenes and one hidden egg level. Your task is to travel with the safe, along the way will encounter a variety of unexpected situations, no matter what do not lose the safe.
Crowd Simulator update for 1 March 2022
Updated with 10 new levels
Patchnotes via Steam Community
