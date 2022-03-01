 Skip to content

Crowd Simulator update for 1 March 2022

Updated with 10 new levels

1 March 2022

Build 8257103

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Includes 10 more exaggerated and hilarious crowded scenes and one hidden egg level. Your task is to travel with the safe, along the way will encounter a variety of unexpected situations, no matter what do not lose the safe.

Changed files in this update

win64 Depot Depot 1141652
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot Depot 1141653
  • Loading history…
