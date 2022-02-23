V 1.10 Update

Features
• New Level Added (Gun Ship)
• Beware of the Zombie King!
• Stun Grenade Munition Added
• Private Match Functionality added
• Localization (Support for 27 Languages Added)
Improvements
• Balanced point distribution
• Weapon Balance
• More controls over sounds added in settings
• Ping/FPS toggle added
• Visual stunned indicator added
• Performance Improvements
• Economy Balance
Overhauls
• Updated Animations
• Sound updates
Bug Fixes
• Munitions not adding to kill streak fixed
• Charged attacks not adding to kill streak fixed
• Fixed attack speed items
• Can no longer use items before match starts
• Infinite money glitch fixed
Changed files in this update