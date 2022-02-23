 Skip to content

STIX: Combat Devolved update for 23 February 2022

V 1.10 Update

Build 8257065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

• New Level Added (Gun Ship)

• Beware of the Zombie King!

• Stun Grenade Munition Added

• Private Match Functionality added

• Localization (Support for 27 Languages Added)

Improvements

• Balanced point distribution

• Weapon Balance

• More controls over sounds added in settings

• Ping/FPS toggle added

• Visual stunned indicator added

• Performance Improvements

• Economy Balance

Overhauls

• Updated Animations

• Sound updates

Bug Fixes

• Munitions not adding to kill streak fixed

• Charged attacks not adding to kill streak fixed

• Fixed attack speed items

• Can no longer use items before match starts

• Infinite money glitch fixed

