YOLKED update for 2 March 2022

Patch 0.9: Burgers, Samurai, and Music Updates

Spring is in the air!

Time for new beginnings! We have a hodgepodge of exciting new features for this update 🥣

Patch 0.9

New Features 🤩
  • 2 new costume collectibles!
  • Burger costume 🍔
  • Samurai costume 🗡️
  • Updated menu music 📝
  • Attic spider-bot section now has a unique music arrangement! 🎵

   

Bug Fixes & Adjustments 🔧
  • Adjusted all in-game environment sound effects. Stay tuned for more immersive sound design in the near future!
  • Fixed a bug where rolling pins would not apply damage to the egg when hit at high velocities
  • Fixed a bug where patch notes pop up would not close in-game
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes main menu music would not play
  • Fixed a bug where game would sometimes freeze at the last section of Attic

COMING SOON

Get ready for the next update March 16th, featuring multiple campaign difficulties!

