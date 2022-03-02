Patch 0.9: Burgers, Samurai, and Music Updates

Spring is in the air!
Time for new beginnings! We have a hodgepodge of exciting new features for this update 🥣
Patch 0.9
New Features 🤩
- 2 new costume collectibles!
- Burger costume 🍔
- Samurai costume 🗡️
- Updated menu music 📝
- Attic spider-bot section now has a unique music arrangement! 🎵
Bug Fixes & Adjustments 🔧
- Adjusted all in-game environment sound effects. Stay tuned for more immersive sound design in the near future!
- Fixed a bug where rolling pins would not apply damage to the egg when hit at high velocities
- Fixed a bug where patch notes pop up would not close in-game
- Fixed a bug where sometimes main menu music would not play
- Fixed a bug where game would sometimes freeze at the last section of Attic
COMING SOON
Get ready for the next update March 16th, featuring multiple campaign difficulties!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1464010/YOLKED__The_Egg_Game/
