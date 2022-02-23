February 23rd 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

- System Change
- Rage Break function will be deleted. Now, you will be able to evade out of aerial combos by using mana.
- When you are being attacked for more than 5 seconds, Mana Evade becomes available. Mana Evade can be used by holding the [Shift] key.
- 80% of Rage Gauge will remain after death.
- Increased the Rage gained from being attacked.
- Increased the time window for Breakfall.
- Improvements
- Added Far Camera option, Increasing the maximum camera distance.
- Players can send friend requests and party invites with commands.
- When players unlock their first Karma, a guide on switching Karma and skills will appear.
- When an item cannot be equipped, the tooltip will display 'Cannot Equip' and the reason why.
- In the Manage Karma menu, the Karma Unlock UI of ‘Blazing Fist’ and ‘Diabolic Witch’ Karmas, which can be acquired by completing the [New Chaser Guide], will change.
Changed files in this update