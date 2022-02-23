 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 23 February 2022

February 23rd 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. System Change
  • Rage Break function will be deleted. Now, you will be able to evade out of aerial combos by using mana.
  • When you are being attacked for more than 5 seconds, Mana Evade becomes available. Mana Evade can be used by holding the [Shift] key.
  • 80% of Rage Gauge will remain after death.
  • Increased the Rage gained from being attacked.
  • Increased the time window for Breakfall.
  1. Improvements
  • Added Far Camera option, Increasing the maximum camera distance.
  • Players can send friend requests and party invites with commands.
  • When players unlock their first Karma, a guide on switching Karma and skills will appear.
  • When an item cannot be equipped, the tooltip will display 'Cannot Equip' and the reason why.
  • In the Manage Karma menu, the Karma Unlock UI of ‘Blazing Fist’ and ‘Diabolic Witch’ Karmas, which can be acquired by completing the [New Chaser Guide], will change.

