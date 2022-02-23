Small Update

I got Steam downloads working! Knock on wood
I have added some important stuff to this update
- Game Over screen and condition
- Stair flight counter display
Fixed a couple small issues:
- Step should be quieter
- Fullscreen setting saves correctly
