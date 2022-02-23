 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Descend Playtest update for 23 February 2022

Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8256738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I got Steam downloads working! Knock on wood

I have added some important stuff to this update

  • Game Over screen and condition
  • Stair flight counter display

Fixed a couple small issues:

  • Step should be quieter
  • Fullscreen setting saves correctly
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.