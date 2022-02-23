 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 23 February 2022

v7.0d

Share · View all patches · Build 8256616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v7.0d - February 22nd, 2022

-Bug Fix: One of the new songs was not set as a dream reward and unlocked by default

-Bug Fix: Stacking multiple Friend Spirals did not multiply the helper chain correctly

-Bug Fix: It was possible to start charging a friend beam while one was active from the pause screen

-Bug Fix: Exploding Tox Polyps did not do warning flashes if damage flash was disabled

-Bug Fix: Some of Sentinel's questions would rarely have 2 identical correct answers

-Added a tint to the background of Nix Polyps battle while the blackout BG option enabled

-Changed the outline of safety bubbles to appear more clearly against lighter backgrounds

-Due to the discovery of an exploit, having increased focus shot rate will no longer allow you to fire shots at a greatly reduced rate while charging and focusing at the same time

Changed files in this update

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart Content Depot 790061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.