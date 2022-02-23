v7.0d - February 22nd, 2022
-Bug Fix: One of the new songs was not set as a dream reward and unlocked by default
-Bug Fix: Stacking multiple Friend Spirals did not multiply the helper chain correctly
-Bug Fix: It was possible to start charging a friend beam while one was active from the pause screen
-Bug Fix: Exploding Tox Polyps did not do warning flashes if damage flash was disabled
-Bug Fix: Some of Sentinel's questions would rarely have 2 identical correct answers
-Added a tint to the background of Nix Polyps battle while the blackout BG option enabled
-Changed the outline of safety bubbles to appear more clearly against lighter backgrounds
-Due to the discovery of an exploit, having increased focus shot rate will no longer allow you to fire shots at a greatly reduced rate while charging and focusing at the same time
The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 23 February 2022
v7.0d
v7.0d - February 22nd, 2022
Changed files in this update