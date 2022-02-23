 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

TaleSpire update for 23 February 2022

Early Access Content Pack 10: Aberrations

Share · View all patches · Build 8256412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steel your thoughts, tether your mind, and brave the cosmic chaos of an alien world in TaleSpire's latest Early Access Content Pack - Aberrations.

This Content Pack contains the following:
  • Writhemind Lair Tileset (29 pieces)
  • 18 new props
  • 5 minis (Writhemind, MindCrawler, Dread Observer, Igril, Slaagoth)
  • 2 music tracks (Writhemind, Battle - Skirmish in the Deep)
  • 1 ambient sfx (Writhemind Lair)

We hope this pack brings you many joys and horrors.

BUILD-ID: 8256412 - Download Size: 325 MB

Changed files in this update

TaleSpire Depot Depot 720622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.