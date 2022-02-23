Early Access Content Pack 10: Aberrations

Steel your thoughts, tether your mind, and brave the cosmic chaos of an alien world in TaleSpire's latest Early Access Content Pack - Aberrations.
This Content Pack contains the following:
- Writhemind Lair Tileset (29 pieces)
- 18 new props
- 5 minis (Writhemind, MindCrawler, Dread Observer, Igril, Slaagoth)
- 2 music tracks (Writhemind, Battle - Skirmish in the Deep)
- 1 ambient sfx (Writhemind Lair)
We hope this pack brings you many joys and horrors.
BUILD-ID: 8256412 - Download Size: 325 MB
Changed files in this update