Early Access Build Update v1.21 - Anal Animation Update
- updated PretzelDip and Flatiron animations. Added Flatiron Anal unlocked at Level 5
- Fixed female vagina texture to update with skin tone
- Fixed male pubic texture shade error
- Fixed missing textures for male skin customize
- Improved female vagina and ass collision and updated CowGirl animation for correct penetration
- Fixed Female pubic hair not appearing correctly in Sex Scene.
- Lowered XP requirements for Levels 10+.
Early Access Build Update v1.20 - Blowjob Animation Update
- Improved female mouth collision for mouth penetration and added (2) new advanced Blow Job animations set at Level 5 for puppeteering.
- Reduced Strip Club buy requirements from Level 15 to 3 and dropped price from $50,000 to $35,000
- Improved button detection in sex scene
- Added ES2 game Logo to loading menu
Changed files in this update