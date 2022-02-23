 Skip to content

Escort Simulator 2 update for 23 February 2022

Early Access Build Update v1.21 - Anal Animation Update

Early Access Build Update v1.21 - Anal Animation Update

  • updated PretzelDip and Flatiron animations. Added Flatiron Anal unlocked at Level 5
  • Fixed female vagina texture to update with skin tone
  • Fixed male pubic texture shade error
  • Fixed missing textures for male skin customize
  • Improved female vagina and ass collision and updated CowGirl animation for correct penetration
  • Fixed Female pubic hair not appearing correctly in Sex Scene.
  • Lowered XP requirements for Levels 10+.

Early Access Build Update v1.20 - Blowjob Animation Update

  • Improved female mouth collision for mouth penetration and added (2) new advanced Blow Job animations set at Level 5 for puppeteering.
  • Reduced Strip Club buy requirements from Level 15 to 3 and dropped price from $50,000 to $35,000
  • Improved button detection in sex scene
  • Added ES2 game Logo to loading menu

