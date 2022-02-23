 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 23 February 2022

22 Feb 22 Early Access Build

22 Feb 22 Early Access Build

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a bug where an AI rotating a tank that was opfired on - and then Abandoned - could still move the abandoned tank one hex.
  • fixed a bug where two 'end turn' commands could be sent if the hotkey & button were simultaneously clicked.
  • Multiplayer: added some more debug info for impulse/turn transitions, in case that bug wasn't the cause of multiplayer turn desyncs.

Changed files in this update

