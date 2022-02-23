Early Access Update 1 Now Available

0.8.8 Early Access Update 1
The first update for Sword Reverie Early Access is here!
New features:
- Improved Magnus AI to attack enemies in certain cases (we will continue improving Magnus AI in the next update).
- Players now receive exp and items when killed.
- Added sitting mode and height calibration options (decide how tall or short you want to be).
- Added setting for snap / smooth turn speed.
Bug fixes and balance changes:
- Reduced drag on player swords (allows the sword to more closely track player hand movement)
- Reduce the slow time effect duration after hitting an enemy.
- Increase Elemental and Humanoid enemy movement speed and attack speed.
- Fixed issue where certain Steam achievements aren’t being correctly set.
- Fixed issue when Humanoid enemy swinging down still damages player after the attack finished.
- Fixed issue where the player can stun-lock enemies on the ground. Enemies get up more quickly after being knocked to the ground and can not be knocked down again for a certain duration after getting up.
- Player hands are better posed around Swords in a grip pose.
- Improved player forearm IK to reduce player arm twisting.
- Fixed issue where certain sound effects would play repeatedly when switching between guild hall and levels.
We are working on many more improvements based on your feedback and will continue to have updates every 1~2 months.
Select items from Roadmap for next 1~3 months:
- Improve Magnus AI to fight enemies on more levels.
- Improve Ranged Enemy AI so they run away at a slower speed than when running towards you so players can catch up to them and kill them when they are running away. i
- Add volume settings.
- Change health and mana potions so players can choose when to use them (from the pause menu) instead of consuming them as soon as the player receives them.
- Add checkpoints to certain longer levels so players do not need to restart the whole level when they die.
- Add potion crafting.
- Add vignette comfort option.
- Add additional movement options (run, dash, jump).
- Add Japanese VO.
- Add Chinese and Japanese UI.
- Add subtitles (in English, Chinese, and Japanese).
Changed files in this update