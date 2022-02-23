 Skip to content

SCP: Escape Together update for 23 February 2022

Version 0.4.2-alpha Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes & Bug Fixes

  • (Finally) Fixed server idler. The server idler slows down the processes of the server when no players are connected and no commands are sent. It will automatically turn off when a command is received or a player joins the server.
  • (Finally) fixed a bug which required restarting the game in order to join a game after previously leaving one.
  • Fix translation of the text on the LCZ checkpoint monitor.
  • Global Moderation reports can now be submitted from public lobbies, as well as public dedicated servers.
  • Users on NoTarget mode can no longer trigger SCP-049 "lights-out" event in its containment room.
  • Fixed SCP-294 drinks that were supposed to immediately kill not doing so after eating a candy corn.
  • SCP-173 should now more reliably spawn in the closet room (and kill the poor scientist and janitor in the process).
  • Increased vision distance on the surface, and also removed the HID gun that was not supposed to be there to begin with.
  • Fixed the "reportbug" command leading to a dead link.
  • Fixed being able to start the round multiple times at once.
  • Removed many unused scripts.
  • Fixed being able to spam blink by pressing Q while already blinking.
  • API Change Removed the SCPET.Core assembly. ItemType is now part of the SCP_ET.Core namespace of the main Assembly-CSharp DLL.

