Build 8255554 · Last edited 23 February 2022

We are happy to announce that version 1.5 is out

What have we added.

We have added 7 new levels for you to enjoy with 2 new characters as well as a lot more hints so its easier to finishːsteammockingː

We have more updates planned like new backgrounds and steam Achievements

We would like to thank everyone who bought our game and your continued support