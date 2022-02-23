 Skip to content

Mercenary Operator: Wolves update for 23 February 2022

Loadout bugfix

An issue with loadouts where guns couldn’t be unlocked and previously unlocked guns were showing as locked has been fixed.

Additionally, the next campaign level is nearly finished and a majority of the content for it has been added in this update.

Full Changelog

Added

  • Content for the next campaign level

Changed

  • Intel objects world-space text has been made smaller and now truncates if it exceeds its available space.
  • AI refactored for better modularity
  • Enemy AI’s guns are now removed from the world upon death rather than staying

Fixed

  • Wolf mercenaries in the Wolf HQ end reached distance increased to 20 to prevent them from pushing into the player when talking
  • Makarov pistol magazines now use the correct loading and unloading sounds
  • Helicopters now use full 3D sound
  • An issue where guns couldn’t be unlocked has been fixed. Additionally, an issue where previously unlocked guns would show as being locked has also been fixed.

