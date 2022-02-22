Patch 1.0.0.8 Released!

Track editor improved:
-Skid marks and auto skid marks added
-Option to add ground image and road texture image
-Option to scale and rotate walls added
-Resizing map causing a lower image resolution of track.png when saving bug fixed
-Wrong wall shadow size when loading a track in track editor
-Wrong race positions after entering pit lane bug fixed
-Small bugs fixed
