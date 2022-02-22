 Skip to content

Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 22 February 2022

Patch 1.0.0.8 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Track editor improved:

-Skid marks and auto skid marks added

-Option to add ground image and road texture image

-Option to scale and rotate walls added

-Resizing map causing a lower image resolution of track.png when saving bug fixed

-Wrong wall shadow size when loading a track in track editor

-Wrong race positions after entering pit lane bug fixed

-Small bugs fixed

Changed files in this update

