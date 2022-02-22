- fixed skip Rookie 50 kills achievement if kill 150 first. Added achievement check at end of next game that will retro check kill achievements
- added achievement check for completed missions at main menu in case there was no internet connection to Steam at the time of achievement completion
Squirrelmageddon! update for 22 February 2022
v1173 - Achievement Hotfixes
