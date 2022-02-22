 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 22 February 2022

v1173 - Achievement Hotfixes

Build 8254877

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed skip Rookie 50 kills achievement if kill 150 first. Added achievement check at end of next game that will retro check kill achievements
  • added achievement check for completed missions at main menu in case there was no internet connection to Steam at the time of achievement completion

