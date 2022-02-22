5.1.8.1 - Emergency Fix

Fix to the second Hive Mind battle. This issue was introduced in the update which reduced the number of similar type enemies at different levels which existed throughout the game, leaving a much more difficult enemy in place of An'ura Soldiers.
5.1.8.1 [Build #127, Release Date: February 22, 2022]
Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.
- Any battle ends with no enemies appearing.
Fixes:
- Removed the water/ice enemies from the Den An'ura battle. Replaced with An'ura Warrior and Archers.
- Fixed empty Cleave+ area battles.
Updates & Changes:
- Diminish Agility for 3 turns now replaces Slow for all Ice magic.
- Minor terrain changes to Scarlet Cavern.
Changed files in this update