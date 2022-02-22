- Unlockable Name Cards for Lobby Customization :)
- Fix "Infected" achievement (I think)
- Fix UI not showing Noble dead when it's health reaching 0 in Kill the King
- Fix Game Mode Toggling not working
- Fix XP bar fill starting at 0 when upgrade a level
- Fix Finish Line blocking shots in Death Race
- Fix position of "That's no moon" seeker skin so it doesnt block camera
- I THINK i've fixed glitches with the Hat vanishing in Head Hunters. LMK if this isnt the case :)
- Fix Clout Chaser Celeb NPCs getting stuck in Dumpster on Sushi City
Just Act Natural update for 22 February 2022
Patch Notes for v0.9.1
