Just Act Natural update for 22 February 2022

Patch Notes for v0.9.1

  • Unlockable Name Cards for Lobby Customization :)
  • Fix "Infected" achievement (I think)
  • Fix UI not showing Noble dead when it's health reaching 0 in Kill the King
  • Fix Game Mode Toggling not working
  • Fix XP bar fill starting at 0 when upgrade a level
  • Fix Finish Line blocking shots in Death Race
  • Fix position of "That's no moon" seeker skin so it doesnt block camera
  • I THINK i've fixed glitches with the Hat vanishing in Head Hunters. LMK if this isnt the case :)
  • Fix Clout Chaser Celeb NPCs getting stuck in Dumpster on Sushi City

