art of rally update for 22 February 2022

Beta update V1.3.4b1

We have an update with minor fixes now available on the beta branch.

Changelog

improvements

  • updated Steamworks SDK
  • improved the controller graphic shown on first boot
  • minor improvements and fixes for Apple Silicon users

fixes

  • fixed an issue where damage was not correctly carried over between stages
  • fixed an issue where excessive bloom and volumetric lighting could occur during a stage
  • fixed an issue where the recover penalty could apply twice
  • fixed an issue where custom liveries could cause a memory leak
  • fixed misaligned wheels on the esky v2 and the il cavallo 308
  • fixed various crowd members not dodging the car
  • fixed certain road markers not behaving correctly
  • fixed a graphical bug on race load
  • fixed misplaced reset zones
  • fixed gaps in finish gates
  • fixed props and crowds that float or clip into the ground
  • fixed some localisation terms
  • fixed an issue with duplicate leaderboard names
  • fixed issues with rich presence
  • fixed an issue where the car could spawn floating in the air

