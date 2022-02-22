 Skip to content

Dead Event update for 22 February 2022

Update 1.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8254664

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dev Notes:

In this patch I am focused on more bugs and balances to make the game feel a bit more responsive.

My apologies for the long update time today, I added a ton of graphical changes for the new content that's coming soon to make the base game share the same shaders. I appreciate everyone being patient!

Thank you for playing Happy Growing! ːsteamhappyː

I've activated x3 Growth Experience rate server bonus as a thank you.

Bonus x3 GEXP ends on 3/1/2022.

Improvements:
  • Updated graphic shaders and enhanced the graphics, along with new color graphs to prepare for dungeon models and textures
  • Buffed Snek Slither skill duration to 20 seconds
  • Buffed Snek Sneak skill duration to 10 seconds, and lowered the cooldown from 90 seconds to 60 seconds
  • Smashed a bug where you cant move when you have more items than you can carry
  • Fixed a collision issue with prowler mounting at growth level ~1000 falling through the ground
  • Lowered Human Mining farming area radius humans is now smaller to farm better
  • Updated some of the map trees and grass
  • Cooti is now named Skitter
  • Buffed Skitter Heal skill
  • Adjusted all hitboxes and colliders on every monster and creature to be more accurate
  • Changed damage Calculations to be ordered block > evasion > armor > resistance
  • Lowered Headstrong pain resistance from 22% to 11% at max level no more base
  • Lowered Big Heart pain resistance from 22% to 5% at max level no more base
  • Fixed the create creature UI button to not duplicate creature creation
  • Made Spire Flowers craft able with Spire Plants
  • Balanced Acid Stab skill from 52 second stun to 7 second stun and 30 second cooldown
  • Lowered Cupid Arrow in half on life leech
  • Changed the RNG max values on life leech to 5% and stamina leech to 2%
  • Nerfed Drain Gems
  • Buffed Cosmic Gems
  • Made changes to resistance on most base items
  • Lowered the cooldown on Snek Sneak skill from 60 to 50 seconds increased duration to 15 seconds
  • Increased size of Snek by 1/3 fixed collider
  • Lowered the cooldown on Serpenn Ambush skill from 90 seconds to 30 seconds and increased the stealth duration from 5 to 10 seconds
  • Added tooltips to the new gems
  • Lowered the max duration of Psyheal
  • Increased personal storage from 50 to 100
  • Changed the way Summons shoot to be more accurate
  • Adjusted the seasons to stop always snowing
  • Lowered the size of Fleeir by 1/2
  • Buffed damage on Noetic Dark Bolt
  • Fixed the drops on Worker Bot
  • Made critical chance harder to get in general (changed RNG loot roll values)

