Update 1.9.1

Dev Notes:
In this patch I am focused on more bugs and balances to make the game feel a bit more responsive.
My apologies for the long update time today, I added a ton of graphical changes for the new content that's coming soon to make the base game share the same shaders. I appreciate everyone being patient!
Thank you for playing Happy Growing! ːsteamhappyː
I've activated x3 Growth Experience rate server bonus as a thank you.
Bonus x3 GEXP ends on 3/1/2022.
Improvements:
- Updated graphic shaders and enhanced the graphics, along with new color graphs to prepare for dungeon models and textures
- Buffed Snek Slither skill duration to 20 seconds
- Buffed Snek Sneak skill duration to 10 seconds, and lowered the cooldown from 90 seconds to 60 seconds
- Smashed a bug where you cant move when you have more items than you can carry
- Fixed a collision issue with prowler mounting at growth level ~1000 falling through the ground
- Lowered Human Mining farming area radius humans is now smaller to farm better
- Updated some of the map trees and grass
- Cooti is now named Skitter
- Buffed Skitter Heal skill
- Adjusted all hitboxes and colliders on every monster and creature to be more accurate
- Changed damage Calculations to be ordered block > evasion > armor > resistance
- Lowered Headstrong pain resistance from 22% to 11% at max level no more base
- Lowered Big Heart pain resistance from 22% to 5% at max level no more base
- Fixed the create creature UI button to not duplicate creature creation
- Made Spire Flowers craft able with Spire Plants
- Balanced Acid Stab skill from 52 second stun to 7 second stun and 30 second cooldown
- Lowered Cupid Arrow in half on life leech
- Changed the RNG max values on life leech to 5% and stamina leech to 2%
- Nerfed Drain Gems
- Buffed Cosmic Gems
- Made changes to resistance on most base items
- Lowered the cooldown on Snek Sneak skill from 60 to 50 seconds increased duration to 15 seconds
- Increased size of Snek by 1/3 fixed collider
- Lowered the cooldown on Serpenn Ambush skill from 90 seconds to 30 seconds and increased the stealth duration from 5 to 10 seconds
- Added tooltips to the new gems
- Lowered the max duration of Psyheal
- Increased personal storage from 50 to 100
- Changed the way Summons shoot to be more accurate
- Adjusted the seasons to stop always snowing
- Lowered the size of Fleeir by 1/2
- Buffed damage on Noetic Dark Bolt
- Fixed the drops on Worker Bot
- Made critical chance harder to get in general (changed RNG loot roll values)
Changed files in this update