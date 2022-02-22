 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 22 February 2022

Test Branch Update (Beta 2.1.1)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

Here's the changelog for Beta 2.1.1 available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

  • Improved QoL when playing multiple stories maps: hide map assets above a certain height from the selected agent

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

