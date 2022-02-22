 Skip to content

Everpixel Tactics update for 22 February 2022

Minor Content Patch: 0.4.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Content Patch 0.4.12

Additions
  • Bretons now rock crusaders in their parties.
  • Bretons now rock heavy paladins in their parties.
Changes
  • Breton parties now have slightly-different party compositions.
Fixes
  • Might tooltip now displays properly in the squad management view.
  • Mercenary backgrounds now render properly when hiring mercenaries.
Quality of Life
  • Arrows now displayed over mercenary portraits when they have experience or attribute points to allocate.
  • Tutorial now explains in greater depth how to perform abilities in combat.

