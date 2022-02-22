Minor Content Patch 0.4.12
Additions
- Bretons now rock crusaders in their parties.
- Bretons now rock heavy paladins in their parties.
Changes
- Breton parties now have slightly-different party compositions.
Fixes
- Might tooltip now displays properly in the squad management view.
- Mercenary backgrounds now render properly when hiring mercenaries.
Quality of Life
- Arrows now displayed over mercenary portraits when they have experience or attribute points to allocate.
- Tutorial now explains in greater depth how to perform abilities in combat.
Changed files in this update