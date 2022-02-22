 Skip to content

Tanto Cuore update for 22 February 2022

1.1.2 r28

Tanto Cuore update for 22 February 2022

1.1.2 r28

Happy 2's Day!

Bug Fixes

  • Major Bug - The sweeping maid animation could interfere with the flow of an online game in a pretty bad way, causing players with the cleanup maids enabled to have the game turn not advance intermittently. This should now be better!
  • Expanding the House unlockable cards (not just foils) now actually unlock! If you've made enough progress through the mansion they should unlock on the main menu.
  • Some minor display fixes for the upcoming cards

Misc.

  • Performance Overhaul - We've spent some time optimizing the game in general so if you were using your computer to heat the room while playing Tanto you'll want to find a space heater.

Tweaks

  • Updates to text boxes in various places
  • Sweeping maid will now just speed up when a player's turn has begun
  • Updated some card metadata
  • Layered the cleanup maid so she should cross behand your hand
  • Fixed the animation on the game log popup to animate out instead of just disappear

