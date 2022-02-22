Happy 2's Day!
Bug Fixes
- Major Bug - The sweeping maid animation could interfere with the flow of an online game in a pretty bad way, causing players with the cleanup maids enabled to have the game turn not advance intermittently. This should now be better!
- Expanding the House unlockable cards (not just foils) now actually unlock! If you've made enough progress through the mansion they should unlock on the main menu.
- Some minor display fixes for the upcoming cards
Misc.
- Performance Overhaul - We've spent some time optimizing the game in general so if you were using your computer to heat the room while playing Tanto you'll want to find a space heater.
Tweaks
- Updates to text boxes in various places
- Sweeping maid will now just speed up when a player's turn has begun
- Updated some card metadata
- Layered the cleanup maid so she should cross behand your hand
- Fixed the animation on the game log popup to animate out instead of just disappear
Changed files in this update