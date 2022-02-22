Early Access Release #17 (Version: 0.9.8088.26339)

New Functionality:
- Added a flashing battle marker on the mini map, so you can see the world battle location more easily
Bug Fixes:
- Rebasing aircraft were unintentionally engaging in combat
- Naval combat was occurring between Japan and UK before Pearl Harbor
- Production Queue click-detection/tooltips in the Information Panel was misaligned by a few pixels causing the wrong item to be shown sometimes.
- Fixed error with RebaseAir command not allowing selection of distant airbases that are legal targets in some circumstances.
- Fixed bug where Units Report Select button (which zooms the map to the unit) couldn't find unit and went into loop, hanging the game.
- Fixed bug where movement arrows were drawn incorrectly when the movement arrow needed to be drawn exactly vertically. This happened in a few regions near Hawaii. Arrows should now be drawn correctly.
Changed files in this update