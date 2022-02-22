 Skip to content

Destiny of the World update for 22 February 2022

Early Access Release #17 (Version: 0.9.8088.26339)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Functionality:

  • Added a flashing battle marker on the mini map, so you can see the world battle location more easily

Bug Fixes:

  • Rebasing aircraft were unintentionally engaging in combat
  • Naval combat was occurring between Japan and UK before Pearl Harbor
  • Production Queue click-detection/tooltips in the Information Panel was misaligned by a few pixels causing the wrong item to be shown sometimes.
  • Fixed error with RebaseAir command not allowing selection of distant airbases that are legal targets in some circumstances.
  • Fixed bug where Units Report Select button (which zooms the map to the unit) couldn't find unit and went into loop, hanging the game.
  • Fixed bug where movement arrows were drawn incorrectly when the movement arrow needed to be drawn exactly vertically. This happened in a few regions near Hawaii. Arrows should now be drawn correctly.

