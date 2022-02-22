Patchnotes 1.8 - Boss #2

-
Added: Boss Stage 2 with all effects and gameplay
Added: Scenic Transition to Boss Stage 2
Added: Cutscenes of World 2
New: Preferred Skill Configs can now be saved for each Individual Level (and will be loaded in Speedrun Mode)
New: No Ranking on First Clear of any Level
New: You can now switch Levels form the Level Screen using LT and RT (1 or 3 on keyboard)
New: Less Red Objects in Levels 5.1 , 5.2 , 5.3 and 5.4
New: Complete Rework of Levels 6.2 , 6.3 and 6.4
New: A Popup is showing the name of the current music track
Fixed: Wind can not cancel your entire momentum any longer, if you have only a small error in the angle
Fixed: You can no longer touch platforms if your horizontal speed is above a rather low threshold
Fixed: Dash Slides are no longer canceled when going over a tiny gap
