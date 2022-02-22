 Skip to content

Afterthought update for 22 February 2022

Patchnotes 1.8 - Boss #2

Share · View all patches · Build 8254045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added: Boss Stage 2 with all effects and gameplay

  • Added: Scenic Transition to Boss Stage 2

  • Added: Cutscenes of World 2

  • New: Preferred Skill Configs can now be saved for each Individual Level (and will be loaded in Speedrun Mode)

  • New: No Ranking on First Clear of any Level

  • New: You can now switch Levels form the Level Screen using LT and RT (1 or 3 on keyboard)

  • New: Less Red Objects in Levels 5.1 , 5.2 , 5.3 and 5.4

  • New: Complete Rework of Levels 6.2 , 6.3 and 6.4

  • New: A Popup is showing the name of the current music track

  • Fixed: Wind can not cancel your entire momentum any longer, if you have only a small error in the angle

  • Fixed: You can no longer touch platforms if your horizontal speed is above a rather low threshold

  • Fixed: Dash Slides are no longer canceled when going over a tiny gap

Changed files in this update

Afterthought Content Depot 1400631
  • Loading history…
Afterthought Dev Content Depot 1400632
  • Loading history…
